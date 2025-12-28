I never cheated on Chile1 – Tiana

@Tiana ✍️

Official statement from Tiana

I’ve seen conflicting statements, some saying I cheated on Chileshe and he left me. I’m compelled to respond, fellow Zambians. Kindly take note:

A relationship can work or not due to many factors. While I was with him, I never cheated. I was abused behind closed doors, beaten behind closed doors, which I thought maybe things could change. But after realizing the man can’t change, I decided to end the relationship. It’s not like he left me.

While we were having issues, I knew about the woman, but I decided to ignore and tried to resolve issues through his mother. Everything failed; she supported him.

I ask you to leave Kuka and Mariana Mbewe alone. We’ve never been friends. How can old single people mock me? Let’s wish Chileshe all the best as he embarks on this new journey.

Tiana