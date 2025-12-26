I NEVER RECEIVED ANY BRIBE TO VOTE FOR BILL 7 –CHRISTOPHER  KANG’OMBE

I NEVER RECEIVED ANY BRIBE TO VOTE FOR BILL 7 – KANG’OMBE



KAMFINSA PF MP Christopher Kang’ombe says he did not solicit or get any money from anyone in order to vote in favour of Bill 7 or speak on the amendments.





Kang’ombe says he voted for Bill 7 because the clauses he felt would have taken away the rights of citizens to participate in the electoral process were removed from the Bill.





In a Facebook post, Thursday, Kang’ombe refuted claims that his decision to vote for Bill 7 was in any way influenced by his family.



“On the allegations of MPs being bribed to vote for the amendments, I will speak for myself, having performed my role of law making in demanding for bad clauses to be removed in Bill 7, that I did not solicit or even get any money from anyone to speak on the amendments. I simply confronted the select committee, made my demands for bad provisions to be removed and spoke on the floor of Parliament to ensure something was salvaged.

In performing my parliamentary duty of law making, I focused my attention on asking government to remove certain clauses. Key to the conversation are clauses 3, 5 and 9 in Bill 7 that would have taken away the rights of citizens to participate in the electoral process,” he stated.





“Clause 3- submitted that it is deleted in Bill 7 to allow independent candidates to continue contesting even if they previously belonged to a party. Clause 5- submitted that it is deleted in Bill 7 to allow citizens to continue picking their own MP and not the party during by elections.

Clause 9- submitted that it is deleted in Bill 7 to allow the constitutional court not to lose its powers to declare seats vacant (meaning the speaker can’t chase an MP unless the Concourt states so). I can confirm that clauses 3, 5 and 9 were removed from Bill 7 and are not appearing in the final Constitution signed”.





He noted that he is aware of citizens’ concerns regarding the Constitution making process and urged government to provide citizens with the necessary information.





“Some unregistered online Facebook pages have published fake news attributing statements to me referring to my family as the reason for the amendments to Bill 7. Let me put it on record that I have not said such words and would never do that because I respect the people that gave me an opportunity to be in leadership.

Online platforms should not be used to spread hatred and fake news. I am aware from the feedback I got that there were other matters that concerned you the citizens in the Constitution making process such as clarity on the mixed member electoral system and the lack of transparency in the delimitation of constituencies. Ruling political parties in the past and even today have all not done well in publishing the delimitation reports for public scrutiny. Zambia must do better in this respect,” said Kang’ombe.





“Divergent views give me the opportunity to see things from a different perspective. I learn more from being criticised because it sharpens my decision making abilities for the future.

I am grateful to everyone who has availed themselves to correct me when I have fallen short of your expectations. Leadership is a learning process and be rest assured that I have drawn lessons from the last few days”.



News Diggers