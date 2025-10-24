I never supported my daughter marrying Ned Nwoko – Regina Daneils Mom

The drama between Ned Nkwoko and his youngest wife continues to unfold after an alleged abuse.

An old interview of Regina Daniels’ mom has surfaced on the internet once again, hours after her daughter, in a circulating video, said she was no longer happy in the marriage because her billionaire husband laid his hands on her several times.

When the 59-year-old senator married 18-year-old Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, it generated conversations, and the one thing that trended the most was that her mother pushed her into the marriage for generational wealth.

Recently, the actress was outside her matrimonial residence in her pajamas, claiming that her husband abused her.

The husband debunked this statement and said she has been abusing drugs in their house for months now, and anytime she overuses, she reacts weirdly.

After their marriage in 2019, her mother granted an interview with BBC Africa to clarify so many things she had heard about her daughter’s marriage to a man old enough to be her father and her involvement in persuading her daughter to marry him quickly.

Her mother revealed that she was the last person to know that her daughter was in a relationship with the Billionaire, and Regina started talking back at her when she tried to question her choice.

“I never wanted my daughter to marry Ned Nwoko but she insisted” – Regina Daniels' mother 🙆🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kFxH79jjhl — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) October 20, 2025

She decided to shield her daughter as every good mother would do.

The mother revealed that Ned Nwoko married her daughter before revealing his political side to the family, so she didn’t push her daughter for wealth.Family games

In March 2025, she came out that if anyhting happened to her daughter, Nigeria should hold Ned accountable.