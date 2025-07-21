I ordered ECZ to ban PF regalia in Mfuwe – Chabinga



PF faction president Robert Chabinga says he is the one who stopped people from using PF regalia during the campaign period for the upcoming Mfuwe parliamentary by election.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Chabinga who is also the leader of opposition in parliament said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was forced to reinforce the law of not allowing those who are not participating in an election to use their regalia.





He warned that those found wanting shall not only face the law but shall be beaten because he is the only legitimate president of the PF.



“It’s not ECZ that banned the regalia, it’s me. PF is not participating in the election, so why should anyone use our regalia?”





“I told ECZ that I’m suing you, that’s why they were forced to reinforce the law. It is a law. Those who think I’m joking, you will find me in Mfuwe. I’m going there on Monday and I will be there until the election is conducted,” said Chabinga.





The Mfuwe parliamentary by-election is slated for August 7 following the conviction of former member of parliament, Maureen Mabonga who was sentenced to eight months in prison for sedition.





Meanwhile, Chabinga refuted allegations doing rounds on social that he was sent to South Africa by President Hakainde Hichilema to get former president Edgar Lungu’s remains.





Chabinga stated that he had not been to South Africa recently and his absence from the National Assembly was not due to Lungu’s remains.





“Emmanuel Mwamba and Sishuwa Sishuwa should understand that I’m not their level. Just because they are paid for what they do, doesn’t mean I can also be paid,” he said.





The PF acting president further said the other camp of the PF, should keep President Hakainde Hichilema out of PF business for he is has no role to play in the wrangles.





He also warned against the Given Lubinda led faction to desist from thinking of holding a convention without his consent.



Chabinga said his party will only hold a convention after former president Edgar Lungu is buried and it will have to be consented by him.





He also warned that after Lungu is buried, no one from the Given Lubinda faction will be allowed to go near the secretariat.



“There will be chaos after former president Edgar Lungu is buried. I don’t want anyone near the secretariat. Police be ready, if you hear people have been beaten, don’t go and arrest anyone else, arrest me,” he said.





Chabinga further gave a stern warning to all the people running PF pages on social media that their days were numbered.





"You have tormented me so much and it's time to act," he added…



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, July 21, 2025