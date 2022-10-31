“I personally worked as PS for 5 years and Ambassador for 7 years how can I fail to raise 200pin in two months really?”- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

REFORM REGULATIONS ON FUNDING OF POLITICAL PARTIES

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba explains 200pin saga

…says its within personal budget of aspirants

31.10.22

One of the aspirants in the opposition PF presidential race Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba has dismissed UPND concerns over the K200,000 application fee as political ´hog wash´.

Speaking on Hot FM, Ambassador Mwamba the former Zambian representative to the African Union (AU) told the radio station its nonsensical for UPND member Obvious Mwaliteta to lose sleep and call for a probe over K200,000.

What we need to do is reform the law that regulates funding of political parties and their activities as it promotes transparency and accountability.

He said UPND is on record of rejecting the Bill on funding of political parties.

He said this way the funding of political funding is not regulated in Zambia and candidates can raise money from well-wishers, members and funders.

The nomination fee was set by the Central Committee and candidates were given two and half months to raise the money.

He says nominations were opened on 1st September 2022 and closed on 31st October 2022.

When asked how he raised his K200,000, Mwamba rwsponded;

“The asking price was actually K500,000 not K200,000 which was first proposed but later reduced,” said Mr Mwamba, “I personally worked as Permanent Secretary for five years and Ambassador for seven years how can I fail to raise 200pin in two months really?”

The application fee for PF presidential hopefuls have kept the UPND rank file talking since eight members filed applications on 27th and 28th October ahead of the party polls set for next March.



Conversely, PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza in an UNZA Radio live interview reaffirmed the fact that Mr Mwaliteta must have his head checked for a wild call for a probe into the source of the PF application fees money.



“I was a student leader myself right here at UNZA and I had no money, but I got lots of donations from fellow students so how can Six points Mwaliteta get alarmed that Messer’s GBM, Kafwaya, Mwamba, Monde, Mundibile, Sampa, Kambwili can fail to raise 200 pin in two months?” said Mr Mwanza.



The PF Media Director said he will ignore Mr Six Points and instead concentrate on rooting for his party the PF following heightened calls from the Zambian public to “rescue” them from growing poverty under UPND.



Mr Mwanza said the cost of living was strangling Zambians that are sending their children to school on empty stomachs and walking long distance because the parents cant afford to pay bus fares for them.



He also warned of a looming total collapse in agriculture, especially maize production because President Hakainde Hichilema and his government have failed to deliver agric in puts two months into the maize growing season.

Source: Hot FM/Unza Radio