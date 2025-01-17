“I Raised Another Man’s Child For 21 Years” – Harare Father Chases Away His 3 Children From Home

‘Betrayed’ Man Chases Away His 3 Children From Home After Learning He Raised Someone Else’s Child For 21 Years

A Harare man, devastated after discovering he unknowingly raised a child who wasn’t his for 21 years, has ignited controversy after chasing away his three other children from their home. The man, Macdonald Makenzi, has accused his wife, Patience Chitongo, of betraying him by withholding the truth about their eldest child’s paternity.

The emotional fallout has now escalated to legal action, with Patience dragging her husband to court and seeking a protection order against Macdonald.

Protection Order Granted Amid Allegations of Violence

H-Metro reports that Patience approached the Harare Civil Court, claiming that her husband had become violent and was demanding DNA tests for their other three children. She told Magistrate Meenal Naratom how her life had become unbearable since the revelation.

“My husband assaults me every day ever since our child was taken by his biological father,” she said.

Patience revealed that the situation had affected the entire family.

“I no longer have peace in my own house. My other children were chased away from the house since he is demanding a DNA test for them.”

She emphasised the emotional distress caused by her husband’s behaviour, adding that she feared for her and her children’s safety.

Magistrate Naratom granted the protection order, ordering Macdonald to refrain from harassing his wife and family.

Husband’s Painful Revelation

Macdonald did not deny the allegations but instead explained his perspective, describing how the discovery shattered his trust and confidence.

“My wife did not reveal the whole truth to me when we got married,” he said.

According to Macdonald, the truth came to light when the child’s biological father came forward, claiming his child. The revelation left him heartbroken.

“I discovered it when the child’s father came claiming his child. She did not deny that the child was not mine, which pains me most.”

Macdonald said the betrayal was compounded by the fact that he had loved and raised the child as his own for 21 years, only to learn the truth later in life.

“It pains me to know that the child I treated like my own does not belong to me. If only my wife had told me the truth, at least, it would have been better than discovering it on my own.”

Accusations of Humiliation

The fallout from the paternity revelation has also led to accusations of public humiliation within the marriage. Macdonald claimed that Patience ridiculed him in front of their children and extended family.

“She claims that I am not good in bed in front of the children and our daughter-in-law,” he alleged.

He added:

“Patience claims that my manhood is small and cannot satisfy her.”

Macdonald said these statements had left him feeling disrespected and emasculated.

A Fractured Family

The couple’s three other children have also been caught in the crossfire. Macdonald reportedly ordered them to leave the family home until DNA tests confirm their paternity. Patience described the ordeal as traumatic for the children, who now feel rejected by their father.

While Macdonald remains adamant about uncovering the truth, concerns have been raised about the psychological impact on the children.