I REGRET JOINING PF BUT I WON’T BE USED ANYMORE INCLUDING CALLS FOR ALL PF MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT TO CONDEMN HH AND CDF – CHITALU CHILUFYA

“Yes, as opposition, we must be opposing government but surely ba Chilangwa na PF want all PF members of parliament to rubbish President Hakainde Hichilema and CDF and yet over 12 million kwacha CDF money is in the Mansa District Council and over 1 million will be given to people of Mansa Central Constituency as grants/free, ” said Chitalu CHILUFYA.

Asked if Chitalu CHILUFYA is just upset: He said “In the first place, if I was upset, I would turn myself into a state witness and have the top PF leaders jailed including the Former President Edgar Lungu if his immunity is removed but the issue is that abena Chilangwa wants all of us to do wrong things. I don’t deny the fact that I was MMD before joining PF but have you seen the people Chilangwa has chased from the party? Most of us were MMD before helping PF form government”.

And Chitalu CHILUFYA has said that he will state his side of the story regarding the corruption charges adding that PF is also behind these accusations charging that when in power it was Chilangwa and Davis Mwila who told Edgar Lungu that he (Chitalu CHILUFYA) was planning to be PF leader and contest elections.

Chitalu CHILUFYA and several others perceived to have originated from MMD have been kicked out of PF.-Koswe