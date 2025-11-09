‘I regret voting for him’: Internet erupts over Trump’s ‘spectacularly dumb’ mortgage idea

Donald Trump’s latest plan to help people buy homes is getting a horrible reception from many experts and political observers, with one individual declaring it a “spectacularly dumb” idea.

Trump recently teased a plan for a “50-year mortgage” on his social media, and on Saturday administration officials confirmed such a plan is in the works. But with 30-year mortgages already putting some people in debt for much of their lives, some analysts sounded the alarm.

Progressive influencer Alex Cole said, “A $400K house at 6% costs $863K on a 30-year mortgage. On Trump’s 50-year plan? $1.38M. That’s half a million more in interest. Trump supporters cheering for 50-year mortgages is like turkeys cheering for Thanksgiving.”

Dem strategist Mike Nellis said, “Trump’s 50-year mortgage proposal is a spectacularly dumb idea.”

“He’s basically admitting he has no clue how to lower housing costs—just a plan to enrich banks and trap Americans in debt until they die,” Nellis wrote.

MeidasTouch wrote, “Trump and his cronies are now pushing 50-year mortgages. Buckle up. This is going to make the 2008 mortgage crisis look like the good old days.”

Common Sense Investor added, “TRUMP JUST POSTED THE 50 YEAR MORTGAGE! 50-YEAR MORTGAGE = LIFETIME DEBT. BANKS GET RICH. YOU NEVER GET FREE.”

An X user known as @InNomeniDei added, “Trump really screwed himself proposing a 50 year mortgage.”

A Florida conservative known as Richard FL wrote, “Trump is so America First, that he wants your children to have a 50 year mortgage on their homes. Imagine, buying a house when you’re 27, paying until you’re 77, and then paying home insurance and property taxes until you expire. What have I missed?”

Sonny Day, a self-proclaimed “Finance Bro,” chimed in, “President Trump is a catastrophic failure. A 50 year mortgage is a lifetime of debt and interest. I regret voting for him or at all for that matter. Self aggrandizing and out of touch with his voting base.”

Conservative analyst Tom Nichols also weighed in when confronted on the topic:

“A 50 year mortgage is not ‘leniency,’ it’s a scam aimed at…well, at people like this, who will go bust then join Tea Party 2.0 and swear that the government is to blame for making them do stupid things like signing up for 50 year mortgages.”