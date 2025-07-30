“I Reported Her”: Chiwenga Speaks Out After South African Court Seizes Ex-Wife Marry Mubaiwa’s Assets

“I Reported Her”: Chiwenga Speaks Out After SA Court Seizes Ex-Wife Marry Mubaiwa’s Assets

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga says he wasted no time in alerting authorities about his ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa’s alleged criminal dealings—and that he fully cooperated with prosecutors in both Zimbabwe and South Africa. His comments come after a South African court ordered the seizure of Mubaiwa’s luxury home and two high-end vehicles.

Mubaiwa, once a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s elite circles, is now facing the consequences of a series of serious allegations. She was arrested in 2019 after Chiwenga claimed she tried to kill him while he was in intensive care at a hospital in South Africa. He accused her of attempting to pull out his life-support drips, among other disturbing details.

That accusation triggered multiple charges against her, including attempted murder, money laundering, fraud, and illegal movement of funds across borders.

In a statement issued on Tuesday through his lawyers, Chiwenga said he acted purely in the public interest. According to him, reporting Mubaiwa was about “justice and accountability” and not revenge.

The statement followed a key ruling from the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which granted a forfeiture order against a luxury property in Sterrewag and two Range Rovers linked to Mubaiwa. One of the vehicles has already been sold off.

South African investigators claim the assets were bought using dirty money and were tied to illicit financial activities. The property and vehicles had been frozen since early 2022 under a preservation order.

Zimbabwe’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) praised the court decision, calling it a major win for cross-border collaboration in fighting organised crime. They specifically credited South Africa’s Asset Forfeiture Unit for helping recover the stolen assets.

Chiwenga’s legal team welcomed the decision, saying it reinforces the message that criminals cannot hide stolen wealth in neighbouring countries. They also revealed that the money raised from the seized assets will be sent back to Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Mubaiwa continues to face multiple court cases. Once known for her beauty and high social status, her life has taken a dramatic turn. She now battles serious health issues, including lymphoedema and gangrene, which have led to several amputations. She is often seen attending court in a wheelchair.