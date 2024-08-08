I REPORTED KAMBWILI TO ESTABLISH IF HE WAS PERMITTED TO HOLD A PUBLIC GATHERING – KALONDE



NETWORK for Young People Against Violence director, Moses Kalonde yesterday told the Court that he reported Chishimba Kambwili to the police for holding an illegal gathering at his home, after he came across a video of youths on facebook singing a malicious song expressing how contrite they felt for not boarding a boat, but instead chose to ride a bull.



He said though the youth composed a tribal song filled with innuendo, Kambwili advised them not to step into his shoes in advocating for tribalism.



In this matter Kambwili is charged with unlawful assembly and hate speech



Testifying before Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli Kalonde said according to the video he watched the youths carried placards, and were singing; “ubupuba bwesu ba youth (our foolishness as youths), mwatwebele ati tukakwele ubwato but twaya nina ingombe (you told us to get on the boat but we rode on cattle instead)”



Kalonde said the youths sang the song while matching to Kambwili’s home as he awaited them there.



“From what I assumed, Dr Chishimba Kambwili was awaiting the same youths that came. After they arrived, the youths settled and stopped singing then a group representative who I recognized by the name of Charles Kakula spoke on behalf of the youths,” he said.



“He said we have come here on behalf of the youths to come and apologize that we voted for the UPND and not the PF. You told us to vote for PF but we did not listen.”



Kalonde recounted that the three lads complained about the high cost of living and Kambwili assured them that he would table their concerns before President Hakainde Hichilema.



He said Kambwili advised his boys not to be tribal by referring to cattle to symbolize the party.



“Dr Chishimba Kambwili also addressed the youths, discouraging them from using tribal remarks in connection with the song that they came singing in apparent reference to the climbing on a cow and not a boat,” he said.



“He (Kambwili) further went on to say we are one Zambia, one nation, the UPND party has a symbol you are better off referring to the UPND symbol and not the cow because that is not the symbol of the UPND.”



Kalonde said Kambwili commended the youth for gathering at his home to air out their grievances unlike resorting to violence.



“From what I could see, there were more than 30, 40 people. After I watched that video, I then decided to report the matter to the police. I went to Force Headquarters. As a lay person, I questioned myself if at all that gathering was sanctioned by law,” said Kalonde.



During cross examination by Kennedy Mambwe the witness was asked if he produced the video to support his testimony but, he responded in the negative.



He said his complaint was against Kambwili as he wanted to establish whether he had obtained a permit from the police to invite a huge crowd at his home.



Asked if Kambwili is required to get a permit whenever he is receiving visitors at his home, Kalonde said he was not a legal expert hence the reason he reported the matter to law enforcement officers.



He said non of the people at Kambwili’s home behaved in a manner that would cause the breach of peace.



Trial continues on September 3.



Whilst leaving Court Kambwili who is recovering from his illness told journalists to give him a break with pictures and stop capturing how he toddled like a child learning to walk



“Empomwambile ukunkopa kwena muleumfwa bwino I fifine nshile enda bwino? (You have taken enough pictures, are you enjoying to see me toddle ?),” said Kambwili.



By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba