I RESIGNED FROM PF,LET ME REST-CHARLES ZULU

17th October,2022

It has come to my attention that the Patriotic Front-PF issued a statement on Sunday 16th October,2022 in which am mentioned as been removed from the Central Committee.

I wish to mention that I was never removed from the PF but I resigned on my own as member of the Central Committee and PF at large.

NewsDiggers published the story.

https://diggers.news/local/2021/08/17/we-lost-because-we-got-big-headed-admits-former-pf-mcc/

The daily nation also published the story.

https://dailynationzambia.com/2021/08/pf-mcc-charles-zulu-congratulats-hh-resigns-from-pf/

I want to state that am busy at the farm and observing national matters as they unfold.

Hon Charles Zulu

Former Luangeni MP

Former Deputy Minister of Energy