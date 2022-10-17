I RESIGNED FROM PF,LET ME REST-CHARLES ZULU
17th October,2022
It has come to my attention that the Patriotic Front-PF issued a statement on Sunday 16th October,2022 in which am mentioned as been removed from the Central Committee.
I wish to mention that I was never removed from the PF but I resigned on my own as member of the Central Committee and PF at large.
NewsDiggers published the story.
The daily nation also published the story.
I want to state that am busy at the farm and observing national matters as they unfold.
Hon Charles Zulu
Former Luangeni MP
Former Deputy Minister of Energy
He is NOT Hon ….he is MR Charles Zulu bafikala imwe.