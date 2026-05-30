“I RESIGNED FROM UPND AND I AM FREE TO CONTEST AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE” —SAKUWAHA



Manyinga independent aspiring member of parliament Henry Sakuwaha has said he resigned from UPND after being snubbed for nomination.





AFTER not being adopted by the ruling United Party for National Development(UPND), Sakuwaha has revealed that he already resigned from the party and is free to contest the election as an independent candidate.





According to the Face Of Manyinga, Sakuwaha has claimed that Isaac Mwanza and a consortium of civil society organizations wrongly included his name among 101 aspiring independent candidates who allegedly failed to resign from their respective political parties prior to filing nomination documents.





Mr. Sakuwaha alleged that the civil society organizations failed to conduct thorough investigations.



He stated that he submitted his resignation letter to the UPND Secretariat Headquarters on 18 May 2026, with copies sent to the provincial and district administrations.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has been petitioned to disqualify all independent aspiring MPs who did not resign from their respective political parties.