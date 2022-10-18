I Said There Is A Lunatic At State House, Not Community House – Saboi Imboela

National Democratic Congress leader Saboi Imboela says she said there was a lunatic at State House and not Commumity House, accussing those who have failed to understand her statement of having base understanding.

And Imboela has said that former Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyuni is being victimised for giving an independent legal opinion on matters of public interest that were presented before her office by the UPND administration.

Speaking in an interview, Imboela explained that she is aware that the Constitution protects the Presidency while the law on sedition is explicit on defamation of the President, and wondered how she can defame or insult the Head of State.

She said that the statement she issued to the effect that “there is a lunatic at State House has been misconstrued” by individuals that have unfinished business with the “Ministry of Education”, saying the current Head of State does not stay at State House, but at Community House and wondered if the two residences mean the same.

“I am fully aware that the Republican Constitution protects the Presidency. And if you look at the law on sedition it is very clear on the issue of defamation of the President. In reference to the happenings at Electoral Commission of Zambia I said something to the effect that there is a lunatic at State House. I did not say at Community House. The current President does not stay at State House, but at Community House. You know what I mean? So the two places do not mean the same,” Imboela explained. “So that statement has been misconstrued by individuals that have unfinished business with the Ministry of Education. I emphasise that those that are calling for my arrest for allegedly defaming the President are individuals that have unfinished business with the Ministry of Education.”

Imboela said that she is ready to be arrested if police decide to arrest her based on a misconstrued statement.

“They have reported me to Lusaka Central Police, I have been reported in Kabwe, Luanshya and I am told some UPND cadres have reported me in Kaputa. So I don’t know where I will be required to report to. But I am ready to be arrested if the UPND decide to unleash police officers on me and detain me in police cells for a day, three days or one week,” Imboela said.

“Immediately the UPND formed government they came with full throttle on Lillian Siyuni for merely giving an independent legal opinion on matters of public interest that were presented before her office by the UPND administration. They started by taking away security from her, which she was entitled to by virtue of her office, thereby putting her security and life at risk,” Imboela explained. “The current President was a consultant in the corporate world and he gave his independent opinion on privatisation, which led to the sale of most state enterprises. And no one victimised him. So we are wondering why the DPP should be victimised for giving an independent legal opinion.”

She also called on the women movement to rally behind Siyuni, saying women should stand together when one of them is being victimised.

"Lillian Siyuni is the only female State Counsel that I currently know in this country. She has earned that title. And it is unfortunate that some individuals are even calling for the stripping off of her title. The woman is being traumatised and the women movement is not speaking out and support her, which I think is very unfortunate," said Imboela.