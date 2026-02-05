I SAW NOTHING WRONG WITH CALLING HH’S APPOINTMENTS REGIONAL – DAN PULE

I SAW NOTHING WRONG WITH CALLING HH’S APPOINTMENTS REGIONAL – PULE



CHRISTIAN Democratic Party President Dan Pule has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that it did not occur to him that there was anything wrong with his remarks concerning perceived regional appointments by President Hakainde Hichilema.





Pule has further told the court that his remarks were intended to point out errors which, according to the Constitution, need to be corrected by President Hichilema.





In this matter, Pule is charged with seditious practices.



When the matter came up for continued defence before Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya, Pule was asked if it had not occurred to him that there was anything wrong with his statement, and he replied in the negative.





Pule further indicated that he made the remarks because he believed President Hichilema was instrumental in dividing the nation due to appointments that were regional in nature.





“I mentioned as recorded in the video that President HH was instrumental in dividing the nation. What I meant was as indicated, [that] the appointments to the government were being done for example; in Cabinet, key ministries such as one Ministry of Finance, he appointed Honourable [[Dr] Situmbeko Musokotwane from Western Province. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, [he] appointed Mr Kakubo from North-Western Province. So, the statement was all about the appointments by the President from one region. I did mention in foreign service, parastatals, [the appointees] were coming from one province,” he said.





“I was pointing out the errors which according to the Constitution of Zambia needed to be corrected, that the President of Zambia has the obligation to consider ethnic diversity. When I testified before this court that I had forgotten the name of the Second Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, [but] he is from Southern Province. I also forgot the name of the Minister of Education, his name is Douglas Syakalima from Southern Province”.





Pule claimed that the vice-chancellors of higher learning institutions in the country were from the Zambezi region.





“I would like to mention the appointments of vice chancellors at higher education institutions. Most of the vice chancellors are coming from the same region that I referred to as the Zambezi region. For example, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Zambia is from Western Province. The Vice Chancellor for the Copperbelt University is Professor Nyambe. Vice Chancellor for Mulungushi University is from the same region,” he said.





“I also want to mention that the Executive Director for the Food Reserve Agency and the Managing Director for Zambia Railways are both from Southern Province”.





Meanwhile, in cross-examination, asked to confirm if the words he spoke were the same words on the indictment and in exhibit P5, Pule replied in the affirmative.





Asked if he was the only person who spoke during the press briefing, Pule said no.



Further asked if he found it odd that he was the only person arrested in connection to this offence, Pule replied in the affirmative.





Magistrate Munyinya adjourned the matter to February 6, 2026, for continued defence.



