Donald Trump has sent a good luck message to the people of Iran in some chicky manner in response to their decision not to back down.

Trump’s statement of good luck comes after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that Iran would not surrender amid escalating conflict with Israel.

When asked about Iran’s decision, U.S. President Donald Trump responded by saying, “I say, good luck.”

This is also coming after Trump had demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender in social media posts.

In the post, he warned that U.S. patience was wearing thin and claiming the U.S. knew Khamenei’s whereabouts but had no plans to kill him for now.

Trump’s “good luck” which was reported in response to a question about Khamenei’s rejection of surrender was met with different context by political commentators.

Things are intensifying between Israel and Iran with reported Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and Iran’s retaliatory missile launches against Israel.

The exchange heightened tensions, with Khamenei warning that U.S. military intervention would cause “irreparable damage.