I scan what is on social media, I see everything – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he sees and scans everything on social media but remains resolute in delivering for the people of Zambia.





President Hichilema said this to encourage the newly sworn in Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo to focus on work and not what people say on socials.





The Head of State said despite the country undergoing the worst drought in living memory, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by four percent.





“I see what is on social media, I always scan, what’s going on. Focus on the work at hand, don’t be disturbed by social media, tik tok, if I was disturbed by those things, we would have not done the things we have done. In a difficult year, the worst drought in living memory we have still delivered growth of four percent in GDP,” said the President.





“Because of the ingenuity, many things we did including bringing in energy to allow the mines, to increase production from around 700,000 thereby to 820,000 metric tonnes amidst the drought. If we hadn’t reformed the energy sector, we would have never done it.”





The President further reminded Sialubalo to remain loyal to the people of Zambia through the presidency.



“Little message for you sir, swearing and repeating the message, oath of office and allegiance to the nation through the nation [is] to the president. You can’t have a scattered array of allegiance.”





“Oath of secrecy… some people develop a knack, [once they get wind of] confidential issues… the following day, they are on social media. But there only six of us in that meeting. How had this happened. You must have self censure. We are servants we are not masters sir, some of your freedoms are gone. We must act as servants of the people,” he said.





President Hichilema told the new minister that the entire Cabinet was going to support him in carrying out his duties.





“Let’s support this colleague, support each other, we are one team. You have my full support, if you need help, please reach out,” said the Head of State.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, April 1, 2025