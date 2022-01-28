BREAKING MY POLITICAL SILENCE – MAXWELL CHONGU

YOUNG KING COBRA

( The case of seeing beyond the BOOK LAUNCH )

I see nothing wrong with President Hakainde Hichilema taking part in a book launch for a billionaire friend whose close billionaire associates in attendance pose as potential investors unless one is using emotions, jealous and hatred driven by political frustrations or disappointments.

Remember that he also had bilateral talks with the South African President, anyways my main area of interest is the BOOK LAUNCH and the people in attendance that pose as potential investors

Under PF administration we had the likes of VALDEN FINDLAY whose proximity to the PRESIDENCY could been seen even by a blind person, Valden Findlay could use the presidential Jet Gulfstream above all Presidential motorcade and when President Edgar Chagwa Lungu by then was asked, he openly said he had a personal relationship with VALDEN FINDLAY to my surprise everyone kept quiet and treated the situation to be business as usual.

Can someone tell me what economical benefits did the highly publicized friendship between Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Valden Findlay bring to the nation of Zambia before we quickly condemn the book launch.

Which one is better, going to launch a BOOK that will educate masses, taking advantage of billionaire friends in attendance enticing them to INVEST in Zambia or flying around the world on official duties with friends?

Let’s be civil and level headed and not always see NEGATIVITY in whatever President Hakainde Hichilema is doing in the name of offering checks and balances just because we are in OPPOSITION.

President Hakainde Hichilema once said and i quote ” I will be your chief salesman or marketer to would be investors above all the global economies ” end of quote.

Why not give him the benefit of a doubt to see the outcome of that trip and launch in terms of economic benefits that will come along considering the fact that it’s evident enough billionaire friends above all investors where in attendance.