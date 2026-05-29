I SLEPT ON THE FLOOR WITH MAGGOTS CLIMBING ON MY BODY – XAVIER CHUNGU
“From living like a king to suffering like a slave. In prison, I slept on the floor with maggots climbing on my body. It took me a long time to believe that I was a prisoner, it took me a long time to come
out of that trauma.
“You can imagine I have been going round
the world; it’s not a joke, it’s not something
that I am showing off – it’s a fact. I was
exposed to meeting anybody anywhere on
the globe. I was coming from a very top-flying
job. I was basically the man in the pocket of
the President; when he touched his pocket he
had to find me there. And suddenly, from that
high-lying life, I went into prison.”
An excerpt from Conversations with Memorable Personalities, 2022. By Amos Malupenga, Page 567.
Xavier Chungu: The Chief Spy That Was Spied On.
Picture captions: Xavier Chungu’s first official portrait as Director General of Intelligence, 1991, and Chungu – wearing a beard – as a diplomat in Kinshasa, Zaire (now DRC), 1985.