I SLEPT ON THE FLOOR WITH MAGGOTS CLIMBING ON MY BODY – XAVIER CHUNGU





“From living like a king to suffering like a slave. In prison, I slept on the floor with maggots climbing on my body. It took me a long time to believe that I was a prisoner, it took me a long time to come

out of that trauma.





“You can imagine I have been going round

the world; it’s not a joke, it’s not something

that I am showing off – it’s a fact. I was

exposed to meeting anybody anywhere on

the globe. I was coming from a very top-flying

job. I was basically the man in the pocket of

the President; when he touched his pocket he

had to find me there. And suddenly, from that

high-lying life, I went into prison.”





An excerpt from Conversations with Memorable Personalities, 2022. By Amos Malupenga, Page 567.





Xavier Chungu: The Chief Spy That Was Spied On.



Picture captions: Xavier Chungu’s first official portrait as Director General of Intelligence, 1991, and Chungu – wearing a beard – as a diplomat in Kinshasa, Zaire (now DRC), 1985.