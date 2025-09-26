I sometimes wonder how future generations will judge what is going on in our country today, the events of this tumultuous rule of Hichilema – Fred M’membe

I sometimes wonder how future generations will judge what is going on in our country today, the events of this tumultuous rule of Mr Hakainde Hichilema.





I hope that history takes a slightly more moderate view than us who are directly seeing what is going on with our own eyes.





Time is well-known to lessen emotion or to lend enchantment, even to the more explosive things. After all, it has the inestimable advantage of hindsight.

It can also lend an extra dimension to judgement, giving it a leavening of moderation and compassion – even of wisdom – that is sometimes lacking in the reactions of those whose who are directly in the heat of things and whose task it is in life to offer instant solutions or opinions on all things great and small that are happening everyday.





I have no doubt that even them will have serious difficulties to explain what is going on in our country today, especially in the administration of the criminal justice system where only people from one or two regions of our country are the criminals, are the law breakers who should be charged, arrested, prosecuted and sent to jail for hate speech, tribalism, violence, corruption and so on and so forth.





But no region or ethnicity of our country can be said to have all the vices, and neither does any can be said to have all the virtues.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party