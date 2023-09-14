“I Spent The Whole Day In Disbelief”: David Mnangagwa Reveals His Reaction To Cabinet Appointment

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, David, expressed his disbelief after being appointed as the Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion, taking on the role as the second in command of the treasury department.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe, David expressed his elation at the appointment, despite the challenges that come with being in charge of the toughest ministry in the country.

“Naturally I am elated but there is quite a huge expectation, to be a deputy minister in one of the toughest portfolios and also expectations from the constituency.

“You know I spent the whole of Monday in disbelief wondering if I will wake up and will still be there,” Mnangagwa said.

Balancing Act Ahead

David acknowledged the challenges ahead and said he would play a balancing act between the interests of the youth constituency and the task at hand.

“You find yourself in a situation where you have to play a balancing act between the interests of the constituency which are the youth to create opportunity, participation, and at the same time deal with the situation at hand,” he said.

Tackling Economic Issues

David’s appointment comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s economy is in turmoil.

He emphasized that the Finance ministry will focus on resolving issues related to microeconomic stability and curbing inflation .

“Naturally the issues to do with microeconomic stability and curbing inflation that we still need to look at,” he said.

David also mentioned the success of the Nationwide Digital Seedling Programme (NDS1).

He expressed excitement for the future, stating that the trickle-down effects of NDS1 will be apparent by 2025.

“We are quite fortunate in that the financial management team has already been working flat out to bring the fundamentals out with NDS1 seeing Zimbabwe’s economy being the fastest growing in the region that’s a testament to the success of the program.

“You will find that as we reach 2025 which is when NDS1 ends we will see the trickle down effects

“So I am excited to receive my mandate from my immediate boss Mthuli Ncube who will be the delegating authority as to what duties I am supposed to take in the dispense of my duties.

“It’s a matter of rolling up our sleeves, adding my hands to the deck of hands that are already there and moving forward,” Mnangagwa said.

Opposition and some critics have lashed out at President Mnangagwa’s decision to appoint his son, accusing him of nepotism.