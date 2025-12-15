 I started smoking at 13 and did it for 27 years – Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she started smoking at the age of 13 and struggled with the habit for 27 years.

She shared the testimony during a Sunday service at Streams of Joy International Church, led by Pastor Jerry Eze, where she spoke about what she described as her deliverance from smoking, alcohol addiction, masturbation and deep-rooted anger issues.

“I smoked since I was 13. God healed me from masturbation too,” she said, adding that these struggles followed her from childhood.

Tonto admitted she almost backed out of sharing her story because of her public image but chose honesty instead.

“The God that gave me the image is the same God that can take it away,” she said.

According to the actress, her turning point came after attending the Ghana Prayer Conference, where she noticed a major spiritual shift.

She also spoke about battling anger that affected her relationships.

“An anger that destroyed my life. Everybody had to feel it,” she said, noting that through prayer, she finally found peace.

“I am 40 years old, and I have never known peace until now. I am living in it.”

Tonto revealed that her smoking habit began due to exposure at home, explaining that her father smoked, and urged parents to be mindful of habits their children pick up.

She added that the urge for cigarettes and alcohol is now gone.

“My body does not ask for it. Today, it is broken.”

Pastor Jerry Eze later prayed for her, declaring her free, while the actress described herself on Instagram as “a living testimony of mercy.”