I swear I will be faithful; I will obey – Ramaphosa’s pledge at inauguration for second term

South Africa has entered a “new era,” announced President Cyril Ramaphosa as he was inaugurated for his second full term.

Despite the African National Congress (ANC) not achieving a parliamentary majority in last month’s election, Ramaphosa remains in power.

The ANC formed a coalition with its long-time rival, the Democratic Alliance (DA), and other parties to govern. In his inauguration speech, Ramaphosa commended this coalition but cautioned that failure to address deep inequalities could lead to instability in the country.

“Through the ballots that they have cast, the people of South Africa have made plain their expectation that the leaders of our country should work together,” President Ramaphosa, 71, said solemnly.

“They have directed their representatives to put aside animosity and dissent, to abandon narrow interests, and to pursue together only that which benefits the nation.”

Among those in attendance were the leaders of Nigeria, Angola, Zimbabwe, Congo-Brazzaville, and Eswatini, who gathered in the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre outside the Union Building in Pretoria. A large crowd assembled outside the government’s official seat, waving national flags.

Under a crisp blue winter sky, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administered the oath of office to President Cyril Ramaphosa. This event marks a significant moment for South Africa, highlighting Ramaphosa’s journey from union leader to mine boss to president, and underscores the unity deal as a pivotal moment in the nation’s history.

“I swear I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa… I will obey, observe and uphold the constitution and all other laws of the republic,” the president said.



A band performed the national anthem, followed by a 21-gun salute and an army helicopter fly-past. The African National Congress (ANC), which has ruled since the end of apartheid in 1994, lost its majority for the first time after the May 29 election yielded no clear winner.



The ANC secured 40% of the vote, a 17 percentage point drop, losing 70 seats in parliament. Lawmakers re-elected Mr. Ramaphosa after the ANC formed a power-sharing agreement with the pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA), which received 22% of the vote, and three smaller parties.

The DA, the ANC’s main new governing partner, holds free-market ideologies that conflict with the ANC’s social welfare traditions and is often perceived as serving the interests of the white minority, an allegation it denies. Despite their differences, both parties are united in their goal to repair the country’s infrastructure, ensure basic services like water and power, and create jobs.

This coalition represents a shift towards the political center, as the ANC’s left-wing and populist breakaway factions declined the invitation to join a national unity government.

In his address, Mr. Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the coalition is dedicated to reducing inequalities and fostering economic growth. He also highlighted the stark divisions between the affluent and the impoverished within the country.

Despite progress, “our society remains deeply unequal and highly polarized,” he said.

“There are toxic cleavages and an incipient social fragmentation that can easily turn into instability.”

And he warned against “those who seek to stand in our way, to inflame tensions” and “undermine our institutions.” They will not succeed because South Africans are resolute, he said.

Mr Ramaphosa did not say to whom he was referring. But the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party formed six months ago by former President Jacob Zuma didn’t attend what it called the “farcical” inauguration.

The party, which won 15% of votes and obtained 58 parliamentary seats, also boycotted parliament’s first sitting last Friday.

It has since joined a counter-coalition of opposition parties, vowing to oppose the policies of what Mr Zuma described as an “unholy alliance” between black and white elites to benefit the markets, not the people.

It “must be crushed before it finds its feet,” he said, “in the streets, in the courts and in parliament.”

MK has stated that its protests will be peaceful, though concerns remain that Mr. Zuma’s stance could incite violence among his supporters, who previously instigated deadly riots in July 2021 following his imprisonment for refusing to testify at a public inquiry into corruption during his presidency.

President Ramaphosa is expected to appoint a cabinet in the coming days, incorporating members from the DA and three other smaller parties, collectively holding 68% of the parliamentary seats. Following this, the president is anticipated to outline policies aimed at reviving the struggling economy.

The coalition faces several challenges, including potential ideological clashes within the alliance, dissatisfaction from left-wing elements within the ANC, and the threat of volatile political opposition. Despite these obstacles, many South Africans are hopeful for the coalition’s success.

“This is a moment when we must choose to either move forward together,” Mr Ramaphosa said “or risk losing all we have built.”

The former trade unionist and business tycoon first became president in 2018 when his predecessor, Mr Zuma, was forced to resign because of corruption allegations. Mr Zuma has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.