I TOLD MUNDUBILE HE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA IN THE FUTURE, LOOKS LIKE THE FUTURE IS HERE – FORMER PS.





Former Northern Province Permanent Secretary in the Patriotic Front (PF) government Elias Kamanga has stated his readiness to testify to the quality of great leadership of PF presidential aspirant Hon. Brian Mundubile.



In a comment made on social media regarding the contest of who should take over the PF party presidency and selection of the 2026 presidential candidate, Mr Kamanga has recalled a prediction he once made to Hon. Brian Mundubile that he would be future president of Zambia, when he served as Northern Province Minister in the same administration.





“Am ready to testify what a great leader Hon Mundubile is….l actually told him he will be President of Zambia in future, looks like the future is here,” the post read.





He recalled that “Remebrance Sunday” brought back memories of the time when under the guidance of his then Minister, Hon. Brian Mundubile, and the late 6th Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, they brought the whole world to Mbala, Northern Province to, commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.





He further noted that the successful occasion was used to open a window of investment and development opportunities for the Northern Province.





“Our dream for a better Northern Province and Zambia is still attainable if we only believe,” he emphasized.