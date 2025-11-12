I VISTED TAY GRIN, HE DOESN’T HAVE WHITE NEIGHBORS HE SANG ABOUT IN OUR SONG ‘SOMONE’ – YO MAPS





In an exchange of jokes online, singer Yo Maps shared a video saying his Malawian friend, singer Tay Grin lied about having white people as his neighbors in Area 43, Malawi like he sang in their smash hit collaboration ‘SOMONE’.





When he asked him about why he had Sudanese as his neighbors and not whites during his visit to his place, Tay Grin said the white neighbors had shifted because the rental prices were hiked.





The Malawian singer responded, saying Yo Maps had been begging Tay Grin to allow him to be his neighbor during his Malawi visits, but he refused because the singer is not white nowonder he was saying this.





Yo Maps just laughed when he saw this response.



Amalawi, does Tay Grin really have white neighbors in Area 43 uko ai?

