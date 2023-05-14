I Want The Household Goods Which My Wife Stole After Sponsoring Her To College, Man Begs Monze Police Officer

I WANT THE HOUSEHOLD GOODS WHICH MY WIFE STOLE AFTER SPONSORING HER TO COLLEGE, BEGS MONZE POLICE OFFICER

A 45-year-old police officer of Monze district is demanding that his 25-year-old wife of five years return K30, 000 worth of property, which she allegedly stole from his house, before she eloped with another man.

The named officer laments that he paid college fees for the woman for two years and bought her a Tecno Spark 8 phone, which he values at K9, 000 – using a five year loan plan.

The Law Enforcement Agent tells Byta FM News that he met his wife in 2018, stating that he fell in love with her at first sight.

He fondly recalls that she was by his side even in hard times, including a period when she nursed him at Choma General Hospital, after he was brutalized by bandits, an incident that left him with scars on his face.

The officer says he married the woman in 2019, and decided to take her to school in 2022, as she came from an extremely poor background in her home town of Chirundu, where she lived with her mother.

He however says the lady became distant from him when she went to college, recalling that he once found her looking at pictures on her phone of herself when she was passionately and erotically kissing another man.

The Police officer says the situation worsened when his wife went on attachments in Chirundu in 2023, saying she would not pick up his phone calls and forbade him from visiting her, claiming that the school did not allow visitors during attachments.

He however says his wife visited him on the 30th of April, 2023, only to steal his property when he went for work, before returning to Chirundu, later informing him that she had been married off to another man.

When asked to comment on the matter, the officer’s wife complained that her husband became aggressive towards her in January this year, narrating that he once visited her school with a pistol, threatening to kill her, because he suspected that she was being made to moan until she would reach her highest level of sexual excitement with pleasurable feelings around her genitals with another man.

She says she was faithful to her husband, however accusing him of cheating on her with other women, saying that she used to find used condoms in their house, while their marital bed got physically damaged because of the Police Officer’s wild fornication gymnastics.

The Officer’s wife further claims that she also found her beddings soiled with period stains of some other woman.

And the 25-year-old refutes that her husband sponsored her education, saying he only paid for one semester, adding that her mother paid half of her second semester fees.

She further refutes stealing his property, saying most of the property in her household belonged to her, as her husband had no money, as he was paying off loans he got when he took his first wife to school.

The 25-year-old says she does not want to return to her husband’s home, however saying she is willing to go to court to prove that she left the marriage because of mistreatment and abuse.