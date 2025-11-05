I WANT TO KNOW HOW I WAS OMITTED ON MINISTERS REPAYMENTS – DAWSON KAFWAYA

I WANT TO KNOW HOW I WAS OMITTED ON MINISTERS REPAYMENTS – KAFWAYA





FORMER North-Western Province Minister Dawson Kafwaya who is among the four ministers that did not repay the money they earned during their illegal stay in office after dissolution of Parliament in 2016, says he would like to know how he and others were omitted on a list of others who were paid for.





And Kafwaya says he is ready to mobilise money and pay for himself in the event that the money he owes the government cannot be paid just like others were paid for.





Last week, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango disclosed that four ministers among them Kafwaya, former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili, former Labour Minister Fackson Shamenda and Zambia’s High Commissioner to Malawi Panji Kaunda, had not repaid the money which the court ordered them to pay for staying in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016.



Daily Revelation