I was among the first founding member of UPND, proposed the name of the Party- Kelvin Ndila

Kelvin Ndila on the Foundation of UPND, his perspective



…I was among the first founding member, proposed the name of the Party





Kelvin Ndila Wrote:



Excuse me,Upnd Members, , Followers etc, what Batuke Imenda is Saying is Not True at all.



The Truth is that in 1997 , Casiano Nzala and myself lost ours Jobs from the Special Division (OP) due to Political interference from a Gentleman called Evaristo Mutale (Private Secretary to President Frederick Chiluba) who accused us of being UNIP sympathizers.





Mutale was at the time a powerful Private Secretary to the late FTJ. Chiluba. He therefore influenced the Service to have us dismissed from the Service.





In the meantime, I used to reside in Madras Kamwala, and my third door neighbour was Mr. Hamududu who at the time was working for the Judiciary at the High Court of Zambia.



Mr Hamududu’s wife , a Cousin to an elder sister who lived in Luanshya who was a close friend to Mrs Mazoka.





Coincidentally Mr Mazoka used to visit Mr.Hamududu house in particular to seek advice from Hamududu how he could retrieve his notor vehicle which was at the time confiscated by officials from State House and also how Mazoka could deal with the position of his BAULENI WARD TREASURY he had won but was nullified by the MMD’s National Secretary who happened to be Michael Sata at the time.





Hamududu who had known our fate at OP referred Mr. MAZOKA to meet with us for ADVICE.



Hamududu gave Mr. MAZOKA my contact number and he called me to find out when we could meet with him and I suggested to meet him the following day which he agreed and he picked my self and Casiano Nzala from Long acres around 17.00 hrs in his RED SENTRA CAR.





When we arrived at MALENDE his Residence, Mazoka briefed us what had transpired during Bauleni Ward election, nullification of the election which he had won and the CONFISCATION OF HIS SUZUKI CAR BY STATE HOUSE..I want to Say here that My immediate Reaction to Mazoka that evening was from GOD, He spoke to Mazoka Using Me.





I SAID TO MAZOKA ( SIR WHY DO YOU WANT TO WASTE YOUR TIME FIGHTING MMD TO BE A TRESURER AT A WARD LEVEL WHEN YOU CAN BE A PRESIDENT OF THIS COUNTRY, AS A CEO OF EASTERN, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN AFRICA ANGLO AMERICAN ,WHY NOT FORMING YOUR OWN PARTY ? I ASKED HIM) Mazoka ,Responded by asking us How we Can MAKE HIM ONE).





We told him could do it with our experience in the SERVICE and promised to write a DOCUMENT TO GUIDE HIM ON WHAT STEPS HE MUST TAKE, HOW HE MUST CONDUCT HIMSELF WITH THE PUBLIC, HIS TEAM, IN OTHER WORDS BUILD HIS IMAGE..WE PRE PREPARED THE DOCUMENT WITH Casiano Nzala and Delivered to him at ANGLO AMERICAN pffice.





A few days later he called me and said he appreciated the DOCUMENT and gave me a GREEN LIGHT TO BEGIN THE PROCESS.





I shared this news with Casiano, the first person I called was my Cousin Themba Muleya who was Manager at ZSIC as we wanted to keep the PROJECT WITHIN THE FAMILY FIRST.





I then called Olivetti Malungisa who was a Man at Evestrust Bank, then Moono Munansangu a former accountant at UNIP OFFICE.





These had been known to me personally for some time. By the way, Mazoka gave me Express ACCESS TO CONTACT AND SEE HIM ANY TIME , So Casiano and Myself Took Themba Muleya now late, Munansangu late, Olivetti Malungisa TO MEET AND INTRODUCE THEM TO MAZOKA AS PERSONS WE RE GOING TO EXCUTE THE TASK WITH.





At ANGLO, Mr. Mazoka received us after passing through his Secretary and were introduced to Muna Hantuba as his Assistant but did not stay in the meeting.



After introductions Mazoka proposed that Moono Munansangu who was the oldest in the group leads as Chairman of this small group and we must commerce our program by bringing in people of Substance in our meetings with caution, as premature disclosure might jeopardise our operations.





Later on Themba Muleya brought in Loveness Malambo his Aunt, Olivetti brought in Baxton Maambo and Munansangu brought in Nakalonga and more people joined in until we felt strong enough to Register the Party.





Several names were suggested in our meetings for the Party to be, like universal and national party etc, previously I had read one African magazine which talked about political parties in WEST AFRICA and One Name STUCK WITH ME FOR A LONG TIME.





As several possible names were being floated around my mind was racing, AGAIN GOD USED ME.



In my mind I was Saying, UNIP USHERED YS INDEPENDENCE , MMD MULTIPARTISM the Party we re proposing MUST OFFER ZAMBIANS WITH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Then I remembered this Political party in West Africa. It was called, (P.N.D.) Party For National DEVELOPMENT. When I Suggested this Name to my Fellow Committee Members they all ACCEPTED IT, But MUNANSANGU, a Former UNIP MEMBER ABD ACCOUNTANT SUGGESTED THAT WE ADD(UNITED) So it can be Named UPND.





Comrades and friends this is MY STORY FOR NOW. but I’ll react sharply when attemps are made to distort facts and MARGINALISE ME. WAIT FOR MY MY BOOK?