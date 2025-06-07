I was at his bedside, give me time to mourn, Lungu’s ADC tells court



FORMER Aid De Camp to late President Edgar Lungu, Chisenga Chanda has informed the Lusaka High Court that he was on Lungu’s bedside in South Africa and needed more time to mourn.





Chanda through his lawyer, Charles Changano said he came to Zambia on Wednesday to appear before court but abruptly returned to South Africa upon receiving news of Lungu’s death.





In this matter, Chanda allegedly assisted a wanted suspect Shebby Chilekwa, who was later convicted and sentenced to 25 years for the 2019 murder of UPND cadre Lawrence Banda.



Chanda pleaded not guilty to one count of accessories after the fact to murder.





It is alleged that Chanda, while knowing that Shebby Chisenga Chilekwa, on October 6, 2019 in Kaoma district in Western province murdered Lawrence Banda, did between October 6, 2019 and February 4, 2022 in Lusaka, receive, comfort, harbour,assist and maintain the said Chanda.

https://www.youtube.com/live/DhRjrGGqomU?si=OwzuXOyMBiJzg7QP





But when the matter came up before Judge Ruth Chibbabbuka yesterday, Changano said his client had returned to South Africa upon receiving news of his boss’s death.





“The accused is not present today,he was at bedside. He had travelled back in the country for today’s hearing,but just yesterday he received the message that the former head of state had passed on and immediately travelled back to SA.”





“Due to circumstances that have befallen the country we apply that the matter be adjourned,” Changano submitted.



The state did not object to the application of adjournment.





The court extended its condolences to the accused and the nation at large.



“Matter adjourned to tentatively June 20 ,but i would understand if you wont be ready due to circumstances. But hopefully we can proceed on June 27,” court said.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba June 7, 2025