“I was immature” Actor Russell Brand admits he sl3£pt with a 16-year-old girl when he was 30

Russell Brand has admitted to sl£eping with a 16-year-old girl when he was 30 years old.

The actor made the admission during a recent interview with Megyn Kelly.

Addressing the various serious s£xual assault allegations and criminal charges against him, the actor and comedian admitted he had intercourse with a 16-year-old girl when he was 30 but defended his action by stating it was legal in the United Kingdom at the time and that the relationship was consensual.

He claimed he was “immature” at the time and his fame meant he could attract all sorts of women.

Brand acknowledged that his past actions involved a “power differential” due to his fame and that he was “selfish” and did not apply enough consideration to how his sexual behavior affected others.

Recall that in a 2023 investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, an anonymous woman, known as “Alice”, claimed Brand groomed her and entered an emotionally abusive relationship with her when she was 16 and still at school.

Brand has consistently denied allegations of s£xual assault, r@pe, and non-consensual activity.

Despite his denials, UK prosecutors charged Brand in April 2025 with multiple s£xual offenses, including r@pe and s£xual assault, stemming from incidents alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

He pleaded not guilty to these charges and is scheduled for a trial.