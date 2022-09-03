I WAS SMALL MINISTER

…I don’t know why I’m giving this govt sleepless nights – Bowman

By Kombe Chimpinde Mataka

FORMER Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo has likened the recent arrest effected on him to witchcraft.

“I was just a small minister so I don’t know why I am giving this government sleepless nights,” he said.

On Wednesday the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested Lusambo based on the report of the Constitutional Court judgment which nullified his election as Kabushi Constituency PF member of parliament citing electoral corruption.

But Lusambo told The Mast that what was going on was too much.



“We have been arrested again, given bond and we have been asked to go to court in Ndola on the 30th of September. This is too much. It is too much and the thing which is hurting me the most is the perception that ‘I am corrupt’,” he said. “I have told these people, tell me what I have done? Me, I have been looking for answers. I have said ‘guys tell me, maybe I can be of help’. They keep on going round circles. All those cases they brought to me in there, even in the court of law that nullified the seat, and the judge, did not say ‘Bowman you did this’. Now these people want me to own those things. It does not work like that.”

Lusambo said he was happy with the assurance that he has gotten from international institutions he has written to over his alleged persecution.



“It is very bad especially that these guys just want Bowman. They want me to stop politics? [But] I can’t. It is better I die. I will not stop politics for an individual. Those that are being used to persecute me will tire very soon. I am happy with the response I have gotten from the institutions over my persecution and the biggest response I have gotten is from the people of Zambia who have said ‘ubu buloshi’ (this is witchcraft). The people of Zambia , have said ‘buloshi ubu’. Enough is enough,” he said. “There is no way the entire government can be talking about Bowman every day. In the morning Bowman, in the afternoon Bowman, in the night Bowman. When they are sleeping they are dreaming about Bowman. This is not normal. I was just a small minister so I don’t know why I am giving this government sleepless nights. I have nothing against the government.”



Asked what he would do if he was not successful in the matter he has sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia for rejecting his nomination for the Kabushi by-election slated for September 15, Lusambo said his politics did not start at parliamentary level. “Our aim is to make sure that we take (President Hichilema) Hakainde out of government and it is not by being in parliament. Actually, we will have more time outside parliament than being in parliament. We will be in Chavuma, we will be everywhere,” he said.

Lusambo said threats by UPND that it would take the PF to the ACC on suspicions that it was enticing people to withdrawal from the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary elections, shows that the ruling party is weak.



“This is the my first time seeing a weak political party in government. To see a political party in government crying like this! The people that are supposed to cry are those in opposition but they are also crying that people have dropped out of the election and that they will go to ACC. Ine nafi ndabwisha, nshamonapo party iya ba weak so (This is surprising. I have never seen such a weak party),” said Lusambo. “This ruling party is weak and they are cry-babies. Now they just want to be taking people to the ACC. It is not us that will cause a re-nomination. It is the truth that will cause it.”



ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono said Lusambo, who was released on bond, has been arrested and charged with four counts of bribery contrary to Section 81 of the electoral process Act No. 35 of 2016. “The offences were committed between 1st April 2021 and 14th August 2021 in Ndola during the August 2021 general elections campaign period. The arrest follows the recent ruling of the Constitutional Court which nullified the election of Lusambo as member of parliament for Kabushi Constituency for engaging in electoral corruption. Resulting from its decision, the Constitutional Court issued a report which detailed the electoral malpractices that were perpetrated by Mr Lusambo. It is on the strength of this report that the Anti-Corruption Commission instituted investigations into the alleged malpractices and corruption. The Commission proceeded to record a warn and caution statement from Lusambo and he has subsequently been arrested,” Moono explained. “In the first count, Lusambo being a private person namely an aspiring candidate for Kabushi Constituency under the Patriotic Front ticket, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, corruptly offered K500 and actually gave K50 each to some United Party for National Development supporters and actually promised K500 each, 2.5 litres of cooking oil and a bag of mealie meal after the elections. In the second count Lusambo has been arrested and charged for corruptly giving K1,300.00 to youths in Lubuto West to share. In the third count, Lusambo has been arrested and charged for corruptly giving K4,000.00 to youths from Kabushi Ward to share. In the fourth count, Lusambo has been arrested and charged for corruptly giving K300 each to some women of Saint Kizito Catholic Church after attending mass before the elections. The offences were committed as an inducement or reward for the recipients of the money from Lusambo for them to vote for him and the Patriotic Front Party in the August 12th 2021 general elections.”