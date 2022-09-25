I was sodomized by a man in the village who came from Lusaka for business in our village in 1990

Prophet Justin Moses writes,

I want to air my displeasure by some people more especially from the opposition political parties that have teamed up to put pressure on the president accusing him of being the funder of gay rights since his silent over the issue.

they say Homosexuality has become so rampant in the UPND rule of about one year, Well which isn’t true. Without fear and shame of any kind I Justin Moses the man of God now picture I was sodomized by a man in the village who came from Lusaka for business in our village in 1990.

I was 14 years old then, How it happened,’ i was asked to share the same bed with a male visitor who was assigned to accompany other visitors. So in my case we slept in one blanket. In the middle of the night just felt something hard pushing through in my anus this man holding me tightly.

I was shocked and afraid at the same time this released in my anus I just felt some warm slippery fluid by that I didn’t know how sperm is like, I touch my anus with my hand and smelt it it was a bad stench which I still remember even now it’s there in my mind.

I have been afraid to tell anyone and kept silent since 1990 and Hakainde Hichilema was not the president at that time,neither was UPND registered that time, but UNIP was in full control,

Many of you can attest that sodomy is not a new thing, we have seen boys masturbating on dogs, have sex too at tender ages 6 10,11. I remember even the names of our senior boys who used to do those things most of are alive only one I think is late. I have seen boys and girls Ages 9 years to fourteen having sex in these chidunu games.

The challenge that time was civilization not the way it is now, one would report such kind of issues, We are getting to know these cases now days because of the availability of smart phones.

Fast forward, they are many things to mention my advise is that

lets Stop attacking Hakainde Hichilema and his government let’s pray for our society and also check what our children are doing lets, monitor them . this is a National problem. these are issues we are praying against in church, Delivering people from such bondages by God’s grace, Deliverance is the Key

Let love lead in Jesus Christ name.

