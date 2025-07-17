I WAS UNDER PRESSURE TO FIND LAND FOR PF SECRETARIAT – Judge Wilfred Muma

I WAS UNDER PRESSURE TO FIND LAND FOR PF SECRETARIAT – JUDGE





DISMISSED High Court Judge Wilfred Muma testified that while working at the Ministry of Lands, he received several “knocks” from Patriotic Front (PF) members who wanted land for construction of their secretariat.





Mr Muma narrated that among the people who queried him over the land in 2018 included then Vice-President Inonge Wina and ex- Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata.





“Madam Inonge Wina… also expressed concerns over the delay in allocating land

to build the PF secretariat, among other things I discussed with her.





“There were numerous knocks from officers sent from PF secretariat and mostly from the minister [of Lands], then Honourable Jean Kapata, on my door to find this piece of land.





“Honourable Jean Kapata would call me [saying] ‘you haven’t found land. We are under pressure’,” the former Commissioner of Lands narrated.





He earlier told a panel of three judges that sometime in late 2017 or early 2018, he received a letter from the then governing PF, which applied for a piece of land.



ZDM