I WAS USING CHARMS ON MEN – IVANKA

Ivanka Bianca has released a video on TikTok in which she gives an account of her personal life

In the video, Ivanka issued a public apology to Roberto, admitting that previous claims she made were false. She clarified that she was never pregnant with his child and that allegations stating he forced her to terminate multiple pregnancies were untrue.

She further disclosed that she and others had obtained urine from pregnant women to produce positive pregnancy test results. She acknowledged that Roberto was innocent and described him as a victim of her false allegations. But does this mean that Roberto was smashing her? 🤔

Additionally, she addressed issues related to charms that were given to her to advertise. Ivanka stated that although she later declined to advertise the charms and refunded the individual involved, she failed to dispose of them and left them in her drawer. She explained that when her husband later discovered the charms, it caused serious conflict in their marriage. She admitted to having used charms in the past but emphasized that she did not use any charms during her relationship with her husband.

The situation reportedly escalated when her sister-in-law involved the police, prompting Ivanka to flee. Despite these challenges, Ivanka stated that her mother-in-law supported her and took her to a pastor for prayers, which helped stabilize the situation.

