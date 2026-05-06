I wasn’t the driver of vehicle in incident with Lungu, why was I arrested for treason? Wonders Hichilema





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has wondered why he was singled out for alleged treason over a traffic incident involving his vehicle and that of then President Edgar Lungu when he was not the one driving.





And Health Minister Dr Alex Katakwe has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for using his personal resources to contribute to the health sector.





In commissioning the Hakainde Hichilema Mini Hospital yesterday in Mongu, President Hichilema said his family decided to turn the misfortune that happened in 2017 into something the community in the area of the incident could benefit from.





He wondered how the traffic incident with now late President Edgar Lungu on the Mongu-Limulunga Road led to his arrest when he was not the one driving the vehicle.





President Hichilema however says God used the previous administration to arrest him so he one day could develop Western Province.





He pointed out among others, the newly commissioned Hakainde Hichilema Mini Hospital and the refurbished Mongu-Limulunga Road as one among other developmental projects that came out of a misfortune.



©️ TV Yatu May 6, 2026.