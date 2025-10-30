I wear my wedding ring in my heart– President Hichilema!



President Hakainde Hichilema says not wearing his wedding ring does not mean his wife is vulnerable, explaining that he wears his ring “in his heart.”





The Head of State said this when he officially opened the National MSMEs and Cooperatives Indaba in Lusaka.





President Hichilema used the occasion to encourage young people to remain loyal and disciplined, especially as they begin to make money.





He urged the youth to value and respect their partners regardless of financial success.



-Diamond TV