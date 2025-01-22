I will be a present MP who won’t move to Lusaka after elections – UPND Petauke candidate

UPND Petauke Central aspiring candidate Severian Lungu has assured the people of Petauke that unlike many Members of Parliament that abandon their constituencies after being elected to represent their people in the august house, he won’t leave his constituency to go and live in Lusaka.

In an interview with Kalemba yesterday, Lungu stated that the only time he will be seen in Lusaka is when he is doing his parliamentary duties.

He also shared that he has made an informed decision to settle in Petauke for the rest of his life as most of his businesses are based in his home town, making it easy for him to attend to the needs of his constituents.

“I have seven businesss here, it’s not possible for me to leave Petauke and start a new life in Lusaka. I will only be going to Lusaka for work. I have made an informed decision to be a resident of Petauke for the rest of my life, I can assure the people of Petauke that they will have a present MP who will not only listen to their problems but also attend to them because I will be on the ground seeing and checking what is needed,” said Lungu.

The ruling party’s aspiring candidate added that in order to deliver quality development to his constituency, he will ensure that the UPND and other political party members unite.

He said development in that manner shall be easy to distribute equally without segregation or looking at one’s political affiliation.

“I will also unite PF and UPND so that development is given equally to all residents of Petauke. UPND and PF and any other political party members must be treated equally in order for development to take place,” he said.

Lungu said the ruling party had been sending the necessary amenities to develop the constituency but the development could not reach every part of Petauke Central because people were divided.

“There are so many amenities that the government provides and I want them to reach everyone in my constituency. CDF, infrastructure, education, safe water and many others shall be my top priorities to ensure that everyone gets their share,” he said.

The Petauke Central seat which was held by fugitive former MP, Emmanuel Jay Banda fell vacant after Banda failed to show up in the house under the seven day ultimatum he was given by the speaker Nelly Mutti.

In November last year, Mutti notified the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of a vacant seat in Petauke Central of which the ECZ later set the date for the by election which takes place next month on the sixth.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, January 21, 2025