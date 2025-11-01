I WILL BREAK KELVIN  KAUNDA’S SMALL HEAD FOR PLOTTING TO REMOVE ME – M’MEMBE

I WILL BREAK KAUNDA’S SMALL HEAD FOR PLOTTING TO REMOVE ME – M’MEMBE
It is now official. M’membe is only the Vaseline Movement KINGPIN and not Socialist Party leader as young and vibrant Kelvin KAUNDA has taken over.
M’membe has only been insulting Hakainde Hichilema on Facebook while adhering to medical advice from his personal doctor not to stress one of his kidneys.
When an International trip especially where money is concerned, M’membe has been jumping on it in order to go eat some delicious food in hotels paid for by those who invite him.
He has been leaving party members struggling to win by-elections as they eat dust while he enjoys.
All the campaign money is in his pocket alone.- Koswe
Who can be surprised because we already know who you are. Who else has a voice in SP apart from you? And you always see the dictatorship in HH and yet you are far worse than him. HH works with people and he gives them freedom but you, you work alone and you don’t give freedom to your people.
This reminds me of another party that has a self imposed life president and has never held a convention to challenge its dictator president. No wonder that ka president likes to shrink democratic space.
Imagine hating someone who has never even set foot in your house, let alone spoken to you.
This man has no personal matter against you, why do you suffer churning your bowels in anger? You just suffer hurting for nothing.
But that’s what all revolutionary parties are supposed to do. They remove by force underperforming leadership
. Stalin did it to Trotsky and M’membe himself would approve.