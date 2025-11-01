I WILL BREAK KELVIN  KAUNDA’S SMALL HEAD FOR PLOTTING TO REMOVE ME – M’MEMBE

I WILL BREAK KAUNDA’S SMALL HEAD FOR PLOTTING TO REMOVE ME – M’MEMBE





It is now official. M’membe is only the Vaseline Movement KINGPIN and not Socialist Party leader as young and vibrant Kelvin KAUNDA has taken over.





M’membe has only been insulting Hakainde Hichilema on Facebook while adhering to medical advice from his personal doctor not to stress one of his kidneys.





When an International trip especially where money is concerned, M’membe has been jumping on it in order to go eat some delicious food in hotels paid for by those who invite him.





He has been leaving party members struggling to win by-elections as they eat dust while he enjoys.



All the campaign money is in his pocket alone.- Koswe