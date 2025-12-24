I will call Hichilema at 9 hours today – Sean Tembo



PEP president Sean Tembo has announced that he will have a one on one, president to president phone call with President Hakainde Hichilema this morning.



Tembo said the conversation will be broadcast live on his social media page at 09:00 hours.

He said the purpose of the call is to find out from the President if indeed government released money on 6th November 2025, for payment of farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA)





He shared that he also wants to find out if it is indeed true that the delay in paying farmers is due to commercial banks, as shared by his Ministers of Finance and of Information and Media.





He said he is willing to follow up with the banks if the President confirms they are the reason behind the delay in payments.





“I will request the President to give me a list of the said banks, so that I can make a direct follow up with them,” he said.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, December 24, 2025

Sean Tembo writes:

Liberty House – Lusaka I 24th December 2025



This serves to inform all media houses, and the nation at large, that this morning, at 09hrs, I shall make a phone call to the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr Hakainde Hichilema.





The purpose of the call will be to confirm, from the President, if indeed his Government released money on 6th November 2025, for payment of farmers who supplied maize to FRA, and that the delay in paying farmers is due to the commercial banks, as alleged by his Ministers for Finance and for Information and Media. If so, I will request the President to give me a list of the said banks, so that I can make a direct follow up with them.



This phone call to the President will be broadcast live on this page.



Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

Party President

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP)

Lusaka, Zambia