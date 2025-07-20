I will deal with Emmanuel Mwamba and Sishuwa Sishuwa.I will not use the law – PF President Robert Chabinga

PF president Robert Chabinga held a press conference at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka to dispel reports that he has been used by State House to hire lawyers in Pretoria on behalf of the State and organising demonstrations and protests in South Africa





Here are some excepts;



● “PF leaders have received $1.5m. President Hakainde Hichilema, they want to use the money to destabilise the country. We will not report to the Zambia Police. We are planning to attack the person we think received the money and we will violently rob them.





“Inspector General if you receive a report that some money has been stolen, especially above $1m, just know I’m the first suspect. It means we have done. If you see projects begin to take off in Mafinga, just know that we did. They are just paying back what they stole.”





● “Law Association of Zambia, NGOCC and the Church Mother bodies are fighting President Hichilema and his Government. I challenge the elements in these organisations to abandon their role and join politics, so that we meet in the field.”





● “We will use brutal violence to destroy the Patriotic Front. There will be no Party Conference of Convention. I appeal women not to come because we will use violence. The Police must stay away. About PF regalia, ECZ, Mwangala Zaloumis and W.K. Mutale Nalumango are right. I’m travelling to Mfuwe for that purpose”.





“We will use brutal violence on anyone wearing PF Regalia. I have not allowed anyone to participate in the by-election. PF can only understand violence. I emphasise, there is no need for the Zambia Police to intervene”





●” I will deal with Emmanuel Mwamba and Sishuwa Sishuwa. These are small boys. I will not use the law but will reach them and deal with them. They are cowards, they have run away from Zambia but I will deal with them”





● “I travelled to South Africa to see my son. I started doing business and travelling to South Africa at the age of 15. I have been away from Parliament since June 23rd 2025 because I was sick and was admitted in Maina Soko Medical Centre.”





● “Given Lubinda hates me because I stopped the impeachment proceedings when he was Justice Minister. I went to court with Lewis Nathan and Associates and obtained an injunction against the Motion of Impeachment against President Edgar Lungu. I’m not a small boy.”



● “They are collecting money in the name of the Edgar Lungu funeral.”





● “Government is underfunding the Ministry of Health and health system. That’s why we have the Cholera outbreak.



● “I have just successfully renewed and submitted annual returns of the Patriotic Front at the Registrar of Societies. I own the Patriotic Front. Negotiate with me. I hold the ownership of the Party”.





● “President Hichilema should be aware that there are businessmen being given contracts, especially in the energy and fuel sector. They are using proxy companies and funding the Patriotic Front. Do not allow them.”





● I have money for the media. The media should see Mabvuto Phiri. You know my motto,you know what I do. The media personnel must not leave. Sit down. Mabvuto Phiri will do the needful. I’m Chab International.