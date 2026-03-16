

I will do a doctoral thesis on Mutubila-Field Ruwe



…It examines Mutubila’

s role as a self-taught practitioner who transitioned from a high school graduate to a “household name” and mentor to younger journalists….





A doctoral thesis focusing on Frank Mutubila’s 55-year career provides a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of informal learning, media history, and professional identity in a post-colonial African context. I have consulted AI to brainstorm research avenues surrounding the current dialogue on Amb Frank Mutubila.





Below are two potential research proposals designed to transform this discussion into a substantive, evidence-based opportunity:





1. The “Veteran” Dilemma: Professional Identity vs. Formal Accreditation

This topic explores the tension between “learned” skill and “earned” credentials, using Mutubila’s career as a case study for how the broadcasting industry defines expertise.





Thesis Title: Broadcaster vs. Presenter: Deconstructing Professionalism and Academic Gatekeeping in the Zambian Media Landscape (1970–2025).





Core Research Question: How do historical precedents and modern academic standards conflict in the recognition of “veteran” status in Zambian broadcasting?





Significance: It addresses the recent debate sparked by Dr. Field Ruwe regarding whether Mutubila’s lack of a degree disqualifies him from the title of “broadcaster” despite five decades of influence.





2. Informal Learning and the “Craft” of African Broadcasting



This proposal shifts the focus to Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) and the oral/practical traditions of early Zambian media.





Thesis Title: The Pedagogy of the Airwaves: A Case Study of Informal Skill Acquisition and Mentorship in the Career of Frank Mutubila.





Core Research Question: In what ways did the lack of formal training institutions in 1970s Zambia foster a unique “craft-based” broadcasting style, and how has this influenced subsequent generations?





Significance: It examines Mutubila’s role as a self-taught practitioner who transitioned from a high school graduate to a “household name” and mentor to younger journalists.