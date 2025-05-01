I will do everything to ensure President Lungu is on the ballot in 2026- Miles Sampa

I have today stepped down as PF President and endorsed President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for 2026 under PF ticket, declares Miles Sampa this afternoon.

PF REUNITES AS MILES SAMPA BACKS LUNGU FOR 2026, BUT CHABINGA STILL OUT IN THE COLD

it was all smiles at the pf secretariat as sampa and lungu’s camps hugged it out — except for robert chabinga, whose expulsion still holds firm.

Lusaka, May 1st — In a dramatic turn that surprised no one and thrilled many in the Patriotic Front, Miles Sampa and Edgar Lungu buried the hatchet today at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka. Sampa officially threw his weight behind former President Edgar Lungu as the PF’s 2026 presidential candidate, marking a moment of unity in a party long divided.

But while party bigwigs smiled for the cameras, one man was notably missing from the group hug — Robert Chabinga, whose expulsion remains very much intact. As PF sails toward 2026 with renewed unity, it seems Chabinga will need his own political lifeboat.

©Nkanionline Newspaper 2025 #NewsOnDemand