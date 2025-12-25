“I WILL NEVER REPEAT MY DAD’S MISTAKE, AS A SPORTSMAN LOVE COVERS THE FAME”





-Luca Zidane, Son of the Legendary Zinedine Zidane reveals at AFCON 2025 after choosing to play for Algeria instead of France





Luca Zidane, a goalkeeper who recently chose to represent Algeria 🇩🇿, made his tournament debut.





In his words:



“My father gave his all for France, but he was still disrespected on an international stage by Marco Materazzi, an Italian who told him, ‘You are no king here, black man,’ in the 2006 World Cup.





I will never repeat my dad’s mistake. I will never choose to play where I would be second-guessed as an option. In the end, after the game and the fame… love is the most cherished gift to a sportsman.”