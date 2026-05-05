I will no longer condone anyone who attempts to dent my name- B Flow breathes fire on Yo maps

CLARIFICATION/PROOF OF COMMUNICATION BETWEEN ZAM AND THE YO MAPS TEAM





To address claims that no communication occurred between the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) and the Yo Maps team pertaining to the “Budget” video, I’m hereby releasing the documented timeline of our engagement.

This move has been necessitated by a false narrative being paddled against ZAM and myself purporting that we lied about being in contact with Yo Maps and his team. It is my responsibility to protect the integrity of the Association I preside over. Any dent on the Association is a dent to the nearly 1000 members who subscribe to it.





1. INITIAL CONTACT AND AGREEMENT TO EDIT THE VIDEO

On 26th April 2026, following public concerns about specific scenes in Yo Maps’ “Budget” music video, ZAM directly contacted Yo Maps and informed him about the matter at hand. After contacting Yo Maps, ZAM also contacted his video director, Longwe Nyirenda, a.k.a. Director Lo of Reel Studios and advised him to agree with Yo Maps on the way forward.

During an 11-minute call, ZAM informed Director Lo of the public concerns and provided technical guidance by proposing the use of YouTube’s in-platform editing feature as opposed to taking down the video. The reason ZAM proposed this method was in consideration of the video production costs already incurred by Yo Maps and the need to maintain the metrics (video views). Director Lo requested time to consult Yo Maps before editing. He later confirmed he had Yo Maps’ approval to make the recommended changes.





2. UPDATE ON UPLOAD PROCESS

Once edits were complete, Director Lo informed ZAM that, per Yo Maps’ instruction, the revised video had been submitted to Africori, Yo Maps’ distributor, to replace the original YouTube version. The process was expected to take 48 hours from 26th April 2026. At this point, ZAM considered the matter resolved.





3. FOLLOW-UP AFTER CONTINUED PUBLIC COMPLAINTS

Four days from the date of our initial communication with Yo Maps and his video director, ZAM was still receiving complaints from the public, faith leaders, and parents about the scenes in the video that do not align with Zambia’s cultural values. As of that date (30th April, 2026), the original video remained live.

Upon being queried by ZAM, Director Lo explained that the initial upload of the revised version was rejected but efforts were ongoing to rectify the situation with the YouTube team. He further assured ZAM that the said edited version which he referred to as a “clean version” had already been circulated locally.





4. ENGAGEMENT WITH MANAGEMENT

On Saturday, 2nd May 2026, ZAM spoke with Yo Maps’ manager, DJ Kandeke. ZAM restated its position and offered continued guidance. In his response to ZAM’s position, Kandeke stated that the video was not intended for ZNBC or local TV, explaining the reluctance to replace the YouTube version. When told about the possible effects of the scenes in question on children, Kandeke laughed and responded by saying “Why are their parents allowing them to watch the video?”

During the conversation, Kandeke also complained that he believes Yo Maps is always targeted while other people get away with their misdeeds. He referenced an incident in which the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) summoned Yo Maps for operating a motorcade without a permit while celebrating his AFRIMMA award win in January.

Kandeke expressed the view that this action was unfair, noting that other people, including Nigerian artist Davido who at the time of the conversation was visiting Zambia, had not received similar treatment. DJ Kandeke also indicated, in a lighthearted tone, that he was considering commenting on the ZNBC Today Facebook page about both the “Budget” video matter and the earlier RTSA issue. His remarks suggested a perception that Yo Maps is disproportionately targeted by regulatory bodies.





5. ZAM’s ONGOING SUPPORT FOR YO MAPS

Contrary to claims that ZAM has offered limited support to Yo Maps, ZAM regularly provides visa recommendations for Yo Maps, DJ Kandeke, and two other Olio Records team members for international engagements.

ZAM has also secured international bookings for Yo Maps in countries such as Burkina Faso. For the record, ZAM was also instrumental in securing Yo Maps’ release after his arrest in Namibia for immigration non-compliance. The relationship between ZAM and artists like Yo Maps goes beyond welcoming them at the airport — a gesture we are proud of, because we take pride in celebrating our members when they achieve international milestones such as winning awards.





ZAM remains committed to supporting Yo Maps and Olios Records in their artistic growth, regulatory compliance, and regional/international expansion. We will continue to engage the team constructively to uphold professional and cultural standards in line with national regulations and public expectations. The public will be updated on the outcome of our ongoing engagements with Yo Maps and his team.





In respect of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025 which prohibits the publishing of private conversations, including screenshots of chats, without the explicit consent of all parties involved, I’m hereby publicly requesting Yo Maps, Director Lo and DJ Kandeke to publicly grant me consent to publish the said communication as well as proof of ZAM’s support to Yo Maps.





I wish to close by saying I will no longer condone anyone who attempts to dent my name or that of the institution I represent.