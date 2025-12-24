“I will not remarry after my husband’s death”—Former Nigerian First Lady Aisha Buhari at 35, find out why?

Former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has revealed that she has no plans to remarry, describing the decision as pragmatic rather than moralistic.

“She will not remarry, she says, almost with a shrug,” she told Dr Charles Omole, author of the new 600-page biography titled From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, which was unveiled at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.



“It is not a moral pronouncement so much as a pragmatic one: she has grandchildren; one husband was enough,” the book added.

The 22-chapter biography traces Buhari’s life from his early years in Daura, Katsina State, to his final hours in a London hospital in mid-July 2025.

It presents Mrs. Buhari’s stance on remarriage as a refusal to conform to cultural binaries that often portray widows as either betrayers or saints.

“In a culture that sometimes reads remarriage as betrayal or saintliness, her answer refuses both scripts. It is simply a woman naming the contours of her future,” the book explained.

“Looking ahead, Mrs. Buhari plans a quieter public life, dividing her time between family, philanthropy, and travel.

“Her plans are domestic and cosmopolitan at once. She will holiday with friends and associates. She will dote on grandchildren so they will remember her not as a moving figure behind tinted glass but as a presence in their childhood rooms.

“She will run her foundation, the Aisha Buhari Foundation, and the cardiovascular and medical centre in Kano that has already completed over two hundred procedures.

“She will host, collaborate, and extend the same ethic of care that animated her politics into a quieter, more sustainable hospitality,” the book noted.

Omole described Mrs. Buhari’s decision as a personal reset after years in the political spotlight.

“If the republic expects a politics of eternal return, she offers a politics of departure instead: let others take the stage; let the house heal,” he said.

“For Aisha Buhari, her marriage served as both a refuge and a trial.

“It gave her a platform to voice her opinions, only to punish her for doing so. It opened doors to the decision-making spaces, but those spaces became unwelcoming.

“In 2014, she was entrusted with meeting the nation’s expectations; by 2014, she was excluded from acknowledgement,” it further read.

After his divorce in 1988, Muhammadu Buhari married Aisha Buhari on 2 December 1989.

Born in 1971 in Adamawa State, she became First Lady when Buhari returned to power in 2015.

The couple were married for 35 years and had five children.

Source: tribuneonlineng.com