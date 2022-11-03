I Will Not Resign- Kafue Mayor Buumba Malambo

I WILL NOT RESIGN-KAFUE MAYOR

Kafue Council Chairperson Buumba Malambo has vowed not to resign from her position no matter the pressure from her ‘enermies’.

Speaking when she addressed scores of UPND cadres who peacefully marched from her house to Kafue Civic Centre to offer solidarity to her, Dr Malambo said the only crime she has committed are the massive initiatives which are meant are meant to uplift the people that voted for her from abject poverty.

Dr Malambo said the only person who has the power to remove her from her office is the president who chose her to stand as Council Chairperson in Kafue.

She thanked the people of Kafue for turning up in large numbers to offer solidarity to her.

“There is no one with K100, 000 000 in Kafue, if I had such amounts of money you would have known. I only lobby for support from companies who mostly offer support to me in material form and this is the mealie meal which I give to people in my district. Those against me should equally use their offices to lobby and lend help to the needy” Dr Malambo said.

And Fred Mwiinga who spoke on behalf of the supporters urged those against the Council Chairperson to respect the 32,000 voters who voted for Dr Malambo.

CREDIT: KafueTimes