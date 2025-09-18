I WILL NOT STEAL WHEN YOU VOTE ME AS PRESIDENT – KENYA’S ASPIRING PRESIDENT MARAGA



By= Citizen TV Kenya



Kenya’s former Chief Justice and aspiring president, David Maraga, has assured citizens that if they vote him into office in 2027, he will not steal from the people or allow public resources to be plundered.





In a social media post on Wednesday, Maraga pledged to uphold integrity and transparency, stressing that neither his family nor friends would be allowed to do business with the government. “I will not steal from you and I will not allow anybody to steal your money,” he declared.





Maraga has been a vocal critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration, accusing it of constitutional violations, human rights abuses, and using empowerment programmes as avenues for corruption. He recently dismissed cash handouts to citizens as unsustainable, urging them to question their source.





Maraga has also promised accountability in handling contributions made toward his presidential campaign.