I WILL NOT SUPPORT BILL 7 – MUNDUBILE



…..Mundubile says his position has not changed on Bill 7.



Patriotic Front PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile has assured renowned Historian and Researcher Sishuwa Shishuwa as well as the Zambians in general that he as a member of Parliament for Mporokoso Constituency, he will not support the ongoing Constitution Amendment process known as Bill 7.





Speaking in an interview with Kbn Tv news, Mr. Mundubile says he acknowledges the crucial role Dr. Sishuwa is playing in preserving Zambia’s democracy and for that he must be applauded by all well meaning Zambians.





Mr. Mundubile said Dr. Sishuwa was right to challenge all MPs especially those from the opposition as well as independent MPs, so that they could state their position around this divisive matter called Bill 7. “Yes i’am one of the MPs who has been challenged by Dr. Sishuwa and he is very right we have to come out clear on this matter,” said Mundubile.





Mr. Mundubile has also called on those doubting his position to quickly turn to the internet and see videos of him denouncing Bill 7.



The Mporokoso lawmaker added that Bill 7 remains harmful to the Country and it will not be supported by him and fellow MPs who love the Country.





Speaking during Kbn TV’s Analysis program on Sunday evening, the historian said it was shocking that only two or three MPs have so far stated their positions on the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill number 7 currently before the floor of the House.





He also disclosed that so far ten opposition MPs have already been bought by the UPND to

support the bill.



KBN TV