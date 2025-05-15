I will only join Peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends- Zelensky

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that he will only participate in the proposed peace talks in Turkey this week if Russian President Vladimir Putin is present. Zelensky made the statement ahead of a possible meeting aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelensky confirmed he would travel to Turkey following encouragement from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has urged direct negotiations. Putin, despite having proposed the meeting, has yet to confirm his attendance.

“Everything in Russia depends on Putin,” Zelensky said. “So I said that on Thursday I will go to Turkey, and I’m ready to meet with Putin. The only way to end the war is through direct talks with him.”

The talks, scheduled to take place in Istanbul, come in response to a ceasefire-or-sanctions ultimatum issued by Ukraine’s European allies. The proposed 30-day ceasefire, backed by the United States and European leaders, is seen as a key test of Moscow’s willingness to engage in genuine negotiations.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to attend, and Trump has stated he is open to flying to Turkey if he believes his presence would be helpful. The Kremlin has remained non-committal, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying only that Putin’s decision would be announced “in due course.”

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed that preparations are underway for the talks, telling state media that Moscow hopes to negotiate directly with Kyiv in Istanbul.

The international community has increased pressure on Russia to accept the ceasefire. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that failure to comply could lead to additional sanctions, including restrictions on financial services, “in the coming days” in coordination with the U.S.

However, scepticism remains. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian officials appear to be laying the groundwork for Putin to avoid the meeting, with key aides dismissing the potential talks as “pure spectacle.” Two European diplomatic sources told CNN they expect little from the summit and doubt Putin will appear.

Zelensky added that he had invited Trump to attend, believing that the U.S. president’s presence could pressure Putin into showing up. “It would give additional impulse for Putin to fly in,” he said.

Senior U.S. officials, including envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg and foreign affairs adviser Steve Witkoff, are expected to be present at the Istanbul summit regardless of Trump’s decision. Their role will be to observe the Turkish-hosted negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

Meanwhile, the front lines in eastern Ukraine remain largely static. Russian forces continue launching frequent drone and missile strikes, though no major territorial gains have been made in recent months. The ISW noted that Russia has deployed a ceremonial unit of the Federal Security Service (FSB) to the front, likely as a psychological tactic to suggest impending advances.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 13, Zelensky reiterated that if Russia refuses to accept the ceasefire proposal by Thursday, he expects “strong” new sanctions from both the U.S. and Europe.

Direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents have not occurred since the early stages of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Thursday’s summit, if both leaders attend, could mark a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to end the war.