I WILL REDUCE COST OF LIVING ONCE IN GOVERNMENT – KALABA



THE first thing I will do when elected as president of Zambia is to sort out the high cost of living and ensure that every Zambian has three square meals a day, Mr Harry Kalaba has promised.





Mr Kalaba, who is the Citizens First leader has accused the UPND government of plunging the country into the worst ever cost of living that Zambians have never witnessed.





“The first thing I will do as president is to sort out the cost of living. It is so shameful that a party like UPND which promised to reduce the cost of living has failed to do so. As Citizen First, we shall sort out this issue because it is the first thing on our agenda,” Mr Kalaba said.





“They told the Zambian people that mealie meal will be K50, but today the commodity is more than K400, a situation that we have never seen before. So, we can assure the Zambian people that the mess created by President Hakainde Hichilema will be dealt with decisively,” he said.





Mr Kalaba further stated that President Hakainde Hichilema and his lieutenants should refrain from mocking Zambians that they have started reducing the cost of living.





“He must not be mocking hardworking Zambians that he has reduced the cost of living when everything is high. Most of the commodities he found them cheap but look where we are today. It’s mockery of the highest order for his stooges to claim that they have reduced the cost of living. Maybe they are living in different planet or a different country,” he said.





Mr Kalaba stated that once in government, he would endeavour to prioritise the interest of Zambians and ensure they lived a better life.





“In my government, Zambians will be the main priorities. He cannot be giving tax holidays to foreigners whilst his own people are languishing in poverty and squalor. This is an unacceptable and an unimaginable that people can be treated in this manner by a government which they elected themselves,” Mr Kalaba said.



Zambia Daily Nation