I WILL SUE ANYONE USING “KOPALA QUEEN NAME” WITHOUT MY PERMISSION

Copperbelt-based social media personality Sarafina Nthenga has defended her decision to trademark the names Kopala Queen and Ba Kopala Laka, stating it is a move to preserve her legacy and protect what is rightfully hers for her children.

Speaking on Sun FM TV’s Business Snapshot, Ms. Nthenga clarified that the tags Kopala Queen and Ba Kopala Laka originated with her and will be incorporated into her businesses, which include clothing, car hire, and other brands.

Contrary to social media assertions suggesting she had “snatched” the Kopala Queen tagline from Xaven, Ms. Nthenga insisted that her intentions were public and that affected individuals had the opportunity to contest her application with the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) before final authentication.

Ms Nthenga has also expressed disappointment over the cybèrbúllying she has faced, including being misgendered as màle, but maintained that her move to trademark the terms was simply to protect her brand and ensure her intellectual property remains within her family’s legacy.